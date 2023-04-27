© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Community Voices

Yale Law Professor Tracey Meares shares stories of life after Springfield High | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT
Tracey Meares
Photo from law.yale.edu/tracey-l-meares
/
https://law.yale.edu/tracey-l-meares
Tracey Meares is the Walton Hale Hamilton Professor at Yale Law School.

Tracey Meares is a Yale Law professor and a founding director of the Justice Collaboratory at Yale Law School. She is also the subject of the documentary "No Title for Tracey," which explains the racism Meares faced as a Springfield High School student. She spoke to Community Voices about how her journey to teaching law, her research on policing in urban communities and her experience as a member of President Obama's Task Force on 21st Centuring Policing.

Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois.
