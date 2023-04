The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is wrapping up its season with its final concert titled “Epic Ending." Conductor Andrew Joon Choi and soloist Joshua Roman spoke to Community Voices about the pieces that the orchestra will perform which include music by composers Michael Torke, Antonín Dvořák and Béla Bartók. The concert is May 5 in Springfield, Ill. and May 6 in Bloomington-Normal, Ill.