Community Voices

The Looking for Lincoln Stories podcast amplifies African American stories from Abe Lincoln’s time | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST
Looking for Linoln Stories podcast
Steven Varble
/
The Looking for Lincoln Stories podcast shares stories from Abe Lincoln's time and features local actors.

The Looking for Lincoln Stories podcast shares stories about the people and places of Abraham Lincoln’s time. It also highlights lesser known stories about African Americans who lived in the area. Heather Feezor is the director and David Blanchette writes for the podcast. They spoke to Community Voices about slavery and indentured servitude in Illinois and how African Americans at the time were affected by Illinois law.

The Looking for Lincoln Stories podcast can be listened to on Spotify or listen here:

Community Voices Abraham LincolnLocal Podcaster
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
