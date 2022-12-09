WATCH & LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2022

Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.

This I Believe Essay Program Meet the Authors Fall 2022

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, State Journal-Register, BLH Computers, KEB, and Marine Bank. Thank you to, UIS Catering Services, the UIS Office of Electronic Media, UIS Student Union Staff, and Liz and Serge Murer for making this breakfast event possible.

