© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Community Voices

WATCH & LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors Fall 2022

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
DSC_0211 FIXED.jpg
Kate McKenzie
/
NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
This I Believe Essay Program Meet the Authors

Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays and are presented with their certificates of recognition.

This I Believe Essay Program Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Pictures/DSC_0198.JPG
1 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0198.JPG
This I Believe Essay Program Fall 2022 Authors
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0117.JPG
2 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0117.JPG
Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0121.JPG
3 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0121.JPG
Amber Ehrlich - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0124.JPG
4 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0124.JPG
Amber Ehrlich and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0128 FIXED.jpg
5 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0128 FIXED.jpg
Nicholas Ellis - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0131.JPG
6 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0131.JPG
Nicholas Ellis and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0135.JPG
7 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0135.JPG
Aurelie Granito - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0139.JPG
8 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0139.JPG
Aurelie Granito and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0141.JPG
9 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0141.JPG
Audrey Hemken - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0147.JPG
10 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0147.JPG
Audrey Hemken and Bea Bonner Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0152.JPG
11 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0152.JPG
Kamryn Kiper - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0155.JPG
12 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0155.JPG
Kamryn Kiper and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0157.JPG
13 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0157.JPG
Kayleigh Morrow - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0160.JPG
14 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0160.JPG
Kayleigh Morrow and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0165.JPG
15 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0165.JPG
Sierra Robinson - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0168 (1).JPG
16 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0168 (1).JPG
Sierra Robinson and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0178.JPG
17 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0178.JPG
Summer Smith and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0185 (1).JPG
18 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0185 (1).JPG
Hannah Sullivan and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0183.JPG
19 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0183.JPG
Hannah Sullivan - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0188.JPG
20 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0188.JPG
Justin Zhang - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0193.JPG
21 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0193.JPG
Justin Zhang and Bea Bonner - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0213.JPG
22 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0213.JPG
Sierra Robinson - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0211 FIXED.jpg
23 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0211 FIXED.jpg
Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0215.JPG
24 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0215.JPG
Nicholas Ellis - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0220.JPG
25 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0220.JPG
Amber Ehrlich -Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS
Pictures/DSC_0225.JPG
26 of 26  — Pictures/DSC_0225.JPG
Audrey Hemken, Summer Smith, Kamryn Kiper, & Aurelie Granito - Meet the Authors Fall 2022
Kate McKenzie / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, State Journal-Register, BLH Computers, KEB, and Marine Bank. Thank you to, UIS Catering Services, the UIS Office of Electronic Media, UIS Student Union Staff, and Liz and Serge Murer for making this breakfast event possible.

Tags
Community Voices This I BelieveThis I Believe Illinois
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories