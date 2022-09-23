© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
Community Voices

Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, a local organization with a worldwide reach | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
HSHS Mission Outreach.jpg
Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach
/
Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach is located at 4930 Laverna Rd. in Springfield, Ill.

Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach is a medical services and recovery organization that collects and refurbishes medical supplies and equipment that are sent around the world to help medical facilities in need. Executive Director Erica Smith and Coordinator of Biomedical Engineering Ratish Kumar spoke to Community Voices about the scale of operations and the feedback they receive from recipients of medical equipment.

Tags
Community Voices non profit organizations
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories