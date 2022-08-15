© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Mobile crafts, murals and trolls, Springfield Art Association brings art to the community | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
Springfield Art Association Make Truck
Springfield Art Association
/
The Springfield Art Association plans to bring the "make truck" to community events.

The Springfield Art Association has had another busy year bringing art to the community. Executive Director Betsy Dollar and Education Director Erin Svendsen spoke to Community Voices about what has kept them busy this past year, including the new “make truck,” which will bring art projects to schools, events and private parties. They also shared what’s coming up for the organization and information about their new 5K race called “Hoopskirt & Haber-Dash.”

Tags

Community Voices Springfield Art Association (SAA)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories