Mobile crafts, murals and trolls, Springfield Art Association brings art to the community | Community Voices

The Springfield Art Association has had another busy year bringing art to the community. Executive Director Betsy Dollar and Education Director Erin Svendsen spoke to Community Voices about what has kept them busy this past year, including the new “make truck,” which will bring art projects to schools, events and private parties. They also shared what’s coming up for the organization and information about their new 5K race called “Hoopskirt & Haber-Dash.”