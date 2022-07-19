Mary Zentmyer shares what it takes to portray 'Sister' in the comedic play 'Late Nite Catechism'| Community Voices
Mary Zentmyer is the star of “Late Nite Catechism” playing at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on July 31. She spoke to Community Voices about her career portraying the character “Sister” and how she uses improvisation to interact with audience members in each performance. She also shared behind-the-scenes stories about being mistaken for a nun and shared how the money collected at performances benefits local nuns and Catholic Charities.