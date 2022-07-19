© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Mary Zentmeyer shares what it takes to portray 'Sister' in the comedic play 'Late Nite Catechism'| Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT
Mary Zentmeyer.jpg
Photo from the Hoogland Center for the Arts
/
Mary Zentmeyer is the star of "Late Nite Catechism" playing at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

Mary Zentmeyer is the star of “Late Nite Catechism” playing at the Hoogland Center for the Arts on July 31. She spoke to Community Voices about her career portraying the character “Sister” and how she uses improvisation to interact with audience members in each performance. She also shared behind-the-scenes stories about being mistaken for a nun and shared how the money collected at performances benefits local nuns and Catholic Charities.

Tags

Community Voices playHoogland Center for the Arts
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
