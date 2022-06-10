NPR Illinois Wants Your Opinion!

As a NPR Illinois listener, you're probably aware that we've been working hard for the past several years to stay ahead of rapid changes in the radio and technology landscape.

We want to know your opinion. Our goal is to continue to provide great content the way that you want it on the platforms you use most often, so we're inviting you to share your opinions about technology in our annual survey.

Your responses will be kept completely confidential, and we will never share your personal information with anyone. We'll only use the information you provide to enhance our services.

When you're ready to take the survey, just click the link below to participate. We hope you'll find it to be an interesting way to reflect on your own changing habits as a NPR Illinois fan and radio listener.



Click Here to Access Survey

Thanks in advance for your time and for your support of NPR Illinois!