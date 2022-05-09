Jane Jackman shares what it's like living with pulmonary fibrosis | Community Voices

Jane Jackman is a Springfield resident with years of experience working in the medical field as a physician. She spoke to Community Voices about her diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs making it increasingly difficult for patients to breath as the disease progresses. Fortunately Jackman received a much-needed lung transplant, and now she speaks on the need for more research and treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.