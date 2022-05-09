© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Jane Jackman shares what it's like living with pulmonary fibrosis | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation works to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis.

Jane Jackman is a Springfield resident with years of experience working in the medical field as a physician. She spoke to Community Voices about her diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs making it increasingly difficult for patients to breath as the disease progresses. Fortunately Jackman received a much-needed lung transplant, and now she speaks on the need for more research and treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
