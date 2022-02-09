Computer Banc provides refurbished computers for those in need | Community Voices

Computer Banc is a local non-profit organization which refurbishes donated computers to be used by those in need. David Fowler is the Executive Director of the organization, and he spoke to Community Voices about the need for refurbished computers in the community, nationally and internationally. Fowler also shared how businesses can donate their computers and who is eligible to purchase a discounted, refurbished computer from Computer Banc.

Originally aired Feb. 9, 2022.