Illinois Stewardship Alliance explains how changing what is on your plate starts with policy | Community Voices
The Illinois Stewardship Alliance (ISA) is a non-profit that works to find, connect, train and amplify the leadership of farmers and eaters who use their choices and their voices to shape a more just and regenerative local food and farm system. Communications Director Molly Pickering spoke to Community Voices about the organization and how policy helps bring about the changes ISA hopes to see in agriculture.