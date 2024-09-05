Front Row Classics Talks 'Making Change' with TCM's Ben Mankiewicz
We're thrilled to welcome Ben Mankiewicz back to Front Row Classics. Ben will be hosting Turner Classic Movies' newest limited series, "Making Change: The Most Significant Political Films of All Time". This series will feature films that were ranked by The New Republic Magazine. Throughout the nine-week series, Ben and a wide range of guests from the world of film and politics will showcase political-themed films from the silent era through through the 21st Century.
Beginning tonight, September 6th ,Making Change airs every Friday night for the next nine weeks at 8pm est/7pm cst.