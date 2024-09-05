© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics Talks 'Making Change' with TCM's Ben Mankiewicz

By Brandon Davis
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:25 PM CDT
Brandon welcomes Ben Mankiewicz to discuss TCM's new limited series, Making Change.
Turner Classic Movies
Brandon welcomes Ben Mankiewicz to discuss TCM's new limited series, Making Change.

We're thrilled to welcome Ben Mankiewicz back to Front Row Classics. Ben will be hosting Turner Classic Movies' newest limited series, "Making Change: The Most Significant Political Films of All Time". This series will feature films that were ranked by The New Republic Magazine. Throughout the nine-week series, Ben and a wide range of guests from the world of film and politics will showcase political-themed films from the silent era through through the 21st Century.

Beginning tonight, September 6th ,Making Change airs every Friday night for the next nine weeks at 8pm est/7pm cst.

Tags
Community Voices 2024 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories