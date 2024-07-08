Front Row Classics welcomes Tara McNamara to discuss 'The Hays Gaze'

Front Row Classics welcomes entertainment journalist/historian Tara McNamara. Tara is co-hosting this month's TCM Spotlight, The Hays Gaze, alongside Dave Karger. The weekly series highlights the anniversary and influence of The Hays Code. Tara and Dave will present different film pairings before and after the implementation of censorship in Hollywood.

Brandon and Tara discuss the history of the Hays Code as well and several of the selections this month. They also discuss the power of movies to influence young people from an early age.

The Hays Gaze will be presented every Monday night in July at 8pm est/7pm cst on Turner Classic Movies.