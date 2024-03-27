Front Row Classics and Beyond the Mouse welcome Michal Giaimo to celebrate Sleeping Beauty.

Front Row Classics is joining forces with Beyond the Mouse this week. We're celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney's masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty. Brandon. Craig and Vanessa are proud to welcome Disney artist and animator, Michael Giaimo.

The hosts discuss the elegance and pageantry that covers every frame of Sleeping Beauty. We spend time discussing their favorite scenes and characters. Michael also helps put the film into proper context within the history of the Disney Studios.

Michael Giaimo's many credits includes Art Direction for Pocahontas (1995) as well as Production Design & Art Direction for Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019).