Front Row Classics and Beyond the Mouse welcome Michal Giaimo to celebrate Sleeping Beauty.

By Brandon Davis,
Craig McFarlandVanessa Ferguson
Published March 27, 2024 at 11:55 PM CDT
Disney

Front Row Classics is joining forces with Beyond the Mouse this week. We're celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Walt Disney's masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty. Brandon. Craig and Vanessa are proud to welcome Disney artist and animator, Michael Giaimo.

The hosts discuss the elegance and pageantry that covers every frame of Sleeping Beauty. We spend time discussing their favorite scenes and characters. Michael also helps put the film into proper context within the history of the Disney Studios.

Michael Giaimo's many credits includes Art Direction for Pocahontas (1995) as well as Production Design & Art Direction for Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019).

Community Voices 2024 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
