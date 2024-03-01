Oz historian John Fricke celebrates all things Judy Garland with Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome renowned Wizard of Oz expert & Judy Garland historian, John Fricke. John has contributed his knowledge and expertise to countless books, documentaries, and home video releases over the decades. He provides insight into why Garland remains a powerful pop culture figure more than fifty years after her death. Brandon and John discuss his earliest experiences as a Garland fan, including an unforgettable story of seeing Judy in concert. They also commemorate the 85th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz and 80th anniversary of Meet Me in St Louis.

