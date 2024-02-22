Front Row Classics welcomes Stefanie Powers for its 200th episode.

For our 200th episode, we're welcoming a very special guest : legendary actress and wildlife activist, Stefanie Powers. Powers grew up in the heyday of Los Angeles and even attended Hollywood High School. Brandon and Stefanie discuss her decades-long career in film, television and theater. Having worked with luminaries like John Wayne, Tallulah Bankhead, Bing Crosby & Maureen O'Hara, Stefanie has a wealth of perspective on the golden age of show business.

We discuss her starring role in The Girl from U.N.C.L.E in the 60s which made her the first woman to star in an hour long series. We also spend time discussing the beloved series Hart to Hart and her co-star, Robert Wagner.

Stefanie has also dedicated her life to wildlife conservation. She founded the William Holden Wildlife Foundation following the death of her lifelong love, William Holden.

You can find out more about the foundation along with ways to give at www.whwf.org.