Front Row Classics welcomes TCM Host to discuss '50 Oscar Nights'

Front Row Classics welcome Turner Classic Movies host, Dave Karger, this week. Brandon and Dave are discussing his newest book "50 Oscar Nights: Iconic Stars & Filmmakers on Their Career-Defining Wins". Dave sat down with 50 past Oscar winners to recount the details of their respective victorious evenings. Some stories are triumphant & celebratory. Others are poignant & complex. In this conversation, you'll hear Dave recount stories from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks and Nicole Kidman among several others.

"50 Oscar Nights: Iconic Stars & Filmmakers on Their Career-Defining Wins" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Dave Karger is an award-winning TV host, interviewer, journalist, and film expert. He is a host on Turner Classic Movies and has been the Oscars expert on NBC’s TODAY since 2000. He also spent over 15 years writing about the Oscars for Entertainment Weekly, has cohosted ABC’s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show, and served as the Academy’s official red-carpet greeter on Oscar night. In 2015, Dave received the Publicist's Guild Press Award, honoring the year’s outstanding entertainment journalist. He has been called “this generation’s mass-media cinematic ambassador” by The Wrap and a “beloved entertainment guru” by The Hollywood Reporter.