Front Row Classics looks at 'The Power of Film' with Doug Pray

By Brandon Davis
Published January 24, 2024 at 11:22 PM CST
TCM
/
TCM

Brandon welcome filmmaker/producer Doug Pray to Front Row Classics. Doug, along with Laura Gabbert, has helmed the six-episode docuseries "The Power of Film". The series stars UCLA Film Professor, Howard Suber, and shines a spotlight on film's impact on the human experience. Suber tells us why certain films remain forever ingrained in our memories and psyches. Brandon and Doug discuss the origins of the series and why it will appeal to both veteran and novice film fans alike.

"The Power of Film" airs each Thursday night on Turner Classics Movies at 7pm est/6pm cst through Feb 8th. The series will eventually find a home on streaming as well.

Community Voices 2024 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
