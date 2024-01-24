Front Row Classics looks at 'The Power of Film' with Doug Pray

Brandon welcome filmmaker/producer Doug Pray to Front Row Classics. Doug, along with Laura Gabbert, has helmed the six-episode docuseries "The Power of Film". The series stars UCLA Film Professor, Howard Suber, and shines a spotlight on film's impact on the human experience. Suber tells us why certain films remain forever ingrained in our memories and psyches. Brandon and Doug discuss the origins of the series and why it will appeal to both veteran and novice film fans alike.

"The Power of Film" airs each Thursday night on Turner Classics Movies at 7pm est/6pm cst through Feb 8th. The series will eventually find a home on streaming as well.