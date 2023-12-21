© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Jennifer Grant shines spotlight on 'Archie' with Front Row Classics

By Brandon Davis
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST
BritBox/TCM

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome actress/producer, Jennifer Grant this week. Jennifer, the daughter of Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon, has co-produced the series Archie for BritBox. The series, starring Jason Isaacs, gives viewers a personal look at the man named Archie Leach. Leach would overcome childhood poverty and abandonment and create the persona of the ultimate movie star, Cary Grant.

Brandon and Jennifer discuss her father's lasting legacy along with her own personal memories. We also dive into the inception of Archie and the process of getting it to the screen.

Jennifer will also be co-hosting a night of her father's films on Turner Classic Movies this Friday at 8pm est/7pm cst. Films featured will include The Bishop's Wife, An Affair to Remember and Room for One More.

Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
