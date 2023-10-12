© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Front Row Classics celebrates Summer Stock with David Fantle and Tom Johnson

By Brandon Davis
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT
University Press of Mississippt
'C'mon Get Happy' as Front Row Classics discusses the making of Summer Stock.

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome authors & film historians, David Fantle and Tom Johnson this week. Our two guests have penned a delightful and well-researched study of an underrated Hollywood musical gem. "C'mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock" is a must-read for any classic film fan. The book chronicles the production history of this joyful film's troubled production history, charismatic stars and classic musical moments. The film marked the last time Judy Garland would set foot in front of the cameras at MGM. It would also display Gene Kelly's talents in fresh and fun ways. Fantle and Johnson have provided us with an invaluable resource that will inspire to re-discover this feel-good musical classic.

"C'mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock" is available from University Press of Mississippi wherever books are sold.

David Fantle, in collaboration with Tom Johnson, has been interviewing, writing, and speaking about Hollywood’s Golden Age stars for forty-five years. Fantle is adjunct professor of film at Marquette University.

Tom Johnson is former senior editor at Netflix and has written movie reviews and features for E! Online, Moviefone, and People magazine, among other publications. His entertainment writing has been recognized with a Minnesota Newspaper Association achievement award and a National Hearst Foundation award for news writing.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
