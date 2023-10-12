Front Row Classics celebrates Summer Stock with David Fantle and Tom Johnson

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome authors & film historians, David Fantle and Tom Johnson this week. Our two guests have penned a delightful and well-researched study of an underrated Hollywood musical gem. "C'mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock" is a must-read for any classic film fan. The book chronicles the production history of this joyful film's troubled production history, charismatic stars and classic musical moments. The film marked the last time Judy Garland would set foot in front of the cameras at MGM. It would also display Gene Kelly's talents in fresh and fun ways. Fantle and Johnson have provided us with an invaluable resource that will inspire to re-discover this feel-good musical classic.

"C'mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock" is available from University Press of Mississippi wherever books are sold.

David Fantle, in collaboration with Tom Johnson, has been interviewing, writing, and speaking about Hollywood’s Golden Age stars for forty-five years. Fantle is adjunct professor of film at Marquette University.

Tom Johnson is former senior editor at Netflix and has written movie reviews and features for E! Online, Moviefone, and People magazine, among other publications. His entertainment writing has been recognized with a Minnesota Newspaper Association achievement award and a National Hearst Foundation award for news writing.