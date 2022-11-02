Nancy Olson Livingston takes a 'Front Row Seat' on Front Row Classics.

Front Row Classics is proud to welcome Nancy Olson Livingston this week. Ms. Livingston sits down with Brandon to discuss her remarkable life as told in her upcoming memoir, "A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood, and the Age of Glamour". The book chronicles her life, career and marriages to Alan Jay Lerner and Alan Livingston. Her life reads like a road map to the arts and politics of the 20th Century. Ms. Livingston tells Brandon many amazing stories regarding encounters with such figures as William Holden, John Wayne, JFK, Walt Disney and The Beatles.

"A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood, and the Age of Glamour" will be available later this month wherever books are sold from University Press of Kentucky.

Nancy Olson Livingston was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Sunset Boulevard (1950). She has appeared in several films, including Union Station (1950), Battle Cry (1955), Pollyanna (1960), The Absent-Minded Professor (1961), and Airport 1975 (1974). She has also starred in three plays on Broadway: Tunnel of Love, Send Me No Flowers, and Mary, Mary, and guest-starred in a number of television shows. She lives in Beverly Hills, California.