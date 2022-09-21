Luis Reyes' 'Viva Hollywood' celebrates the contributions of the Hispanic community on film

We commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month with a look at the achievements & influence of the Hispanic and Latino community throughout Hollywood history. Brandon is thrilled to welcome author, Luis Reyes to the podcast to discuss his latest book, "Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film". The book pays tribute to the many actors & craftsmen who left an indelible legacy on film history. Their story includes the fight to overcome stereotyping & prejudice while building a rich legacy for film fans to treasure forever. Brandon and Luis' conversation includes tributes to stars ranging from Lupé Velez & Caesar Romero to Rita Hayworth & Anthony Quinn. We hope this conversation will inspire you to discover or re-discover many these talented artists.

"Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film" is available from Turner Classic Movies and Running Press wherever books are sold.

Luis I. Reyes is a renowned scholar, author, and lecturer who specializes in the history of Latinos in the Hollywood film industry. He is the author or coauthor of several books on film, including Hispanics in Hollywood, Made in Paradise: Hollywood’s Films of Hawaii and the South Seas, and Made in Mexico: Hollywood South of the Border. He has been featured on Turner Classic Movies, CNN, TNT Latin America, NBC, Good Morning America, and NPR’s Latino USA. His articles on film have appeared in DGA Quarterly, Hawaii magazine, the Los Angeles Times and the Oakland Tribune. Reyes lives in Pasadena, CA.