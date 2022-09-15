© 2022 NPR Illinois
Fred Goodman celebrates movies that 'Rock On'

Published September 15, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
Classis Rock on Film Square.jpg
Front Row Network
/
Front Row Classics celebrates rock on film with author, Fred Goodman

Front Row Classics celebrates the history of rock'n'roll in the movies with author, Fred Goodman. Goodman has penned a fantastic new book dedicated to the marriage of cinema and rock. "Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen" highlights the origins of rock on film all the way up to the present day. The book highlights 50 must-see films that will appeal to any rock or film fan. Brandon and Fred discusses the many genres that encompass rock'n'roll's impact in the movie world from musicals & drama to documentaries & comedy.

"Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Fred Goodman is a former editor at Rolling Stone, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and many other publications. His previous books include the award-winning The Mansion on the Hill: Dylan, Young, Geffen, Springsteen and the Head-on Collision of Rock and Commerce and Why Lhasa de Sela Matters. He lives in New York.

Community Voices 2022 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
