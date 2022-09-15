Fred Goodman celebrates movies that 'Rock On'

Front Row Classics celebrates the history of rock'n'roll in the movies with author, Fred Goodman. Goodman has penned a fantastic new book dedicated to the marriage of cinema and rock. "Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen" highlights the origins of rock on film all the way up to the present day. The book highlights 50 must-see films that will appeal to any rock or film fan. Brandon and Fred discusses the many genres that encompass rock'n'roll's impact in the movie world from musicals & drama to documentaries & comedy.

"Rock on Film: The Movies That Rocked the Big Screen" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Fred Goodman is a former editor at Rolling Stone, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and many other publications. His previous books include the award-winning The Mansion on the Hill: Dylan, Young, Geffen, Springsteen and the Head-on Collision of Rock and Commerce and Why Lhasa de Sela Matters. He lives in New York.