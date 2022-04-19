© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21

Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
Community Voices skyline 1600x1600.png
Community Voices

Event to celebrate Japanese maples donation scheduled for April 30 at UIS | Community Voices

Published April 19, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Japanese Maple
Photo provided by Gale Myers
/
Gale Myers is donating a large collection of Japanese Maples

Gale Myers is the owner of Davidsan’s Japanese Maples. She is retiring and has closed the business which owns thousands of Japanese maple trees. Myers is gifting the trees to Springfield locations including the University of Illinois Springfield. Myers and Dr. Jonathan GoldbergBelle, who is the director of the UIS Study Away Program, spoke to Community Voices about the donation to UIS and an event on April 30 to celebrate the trees and Japanese culture.

Tags

Community Voices 2022 Japanese Maples
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories