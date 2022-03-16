© 2022 NPR Illinois
This I Believe Illinois

WATCH & LISTEN: This I Believe Meet the Authors 2022

Published March 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT
Meet the Authors
Meet the Authors celebrates the 10 chosen essayists from this year's This I Believe Essay Program. During the event the 10 chosen authors read their essays. A panel discussion was also held with authors to get to know them better.

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, State Journal-Register, BLH Computers, KEB, Marine Bank, and Roni Mohan of RE/MAX Professionals Springfield. Thank you to Cody Pope and the UIS Office of Electronic Media for providing technical assistance and recording the program.

