Chatham police officer narrowly avoids being struck by a passing vehicle

A video released by the Chatham Police Department shows an officer making a traffic stop nearly struck by a passing vehicle.

Sgt. Andrew Thompson was on a recent DUI stop on Route 4 near Woodside Road. Video shows Sgt. Thompson looked up and saw a vehicle approaching that had failed to slow down or move over, as required by state law. The officer was able to get out of the way and avoid being hit.

The video is from Sgt. Thompson's body worn camera.

"This is how scary it is from our perspective, when we’re just trying to do our job on the side of the road and then passing motorists decide to put us in grave danger by not moving over into the other lane when they not only could, but should," said the department in a social media post. "Typically, our officers would immediately chase these vehicles down for Scott’s Law violations when they occur and pull them over. However, Sergeant Thompson was unable to do that here due to the nature of this traffic stop, and he could not leave the vehicle he was out with alone and unattended."

Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles in Illinois. The law is named after Chicago Fire Lieutenant Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver while responding to an accident.

Violators can face a fine of up to $10,000, license suspension and additional penalties for property damage, injury and death.

Illinois State Police said there have been three accidents involving Scott's law violators this year. There were 27 in Illinois last year, which included a trooper being struck and killed in Will County last December.

"Our officers are good humans and they have families who love them dearly…and just want them to come home in one piece at the end of their shift," the department said. "Friends, we can't say this one loud enough: If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, please move over! Our lives literally depend on it."