Canvas and Conversation - May 30th
Canvas and Conversation - May 30th
Canvas & Conversation is a mental health event designed for young adults to slow down, express themselves, and connect in a safe, judgment-free environment. Through creative activities and guided conversations, we’re creating space to care for your mental and emotional well-being.
RSVP
Free, but Registration is compulsory
https://forms.gle/DyTBBeMH1MUXNMay6
What to expect
Adult coloring
Guided journaling
Conversation circles
Breathwork session
Creative expression
Community and connection
Anonymous bowl & More
Refreshment will be provided, we can't wait to connect with fellow young adults in a guided space.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
LifeInMy20s
asklifeinmy20s@gmail.com
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com