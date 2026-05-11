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Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Canvas and Conversation - May 30th

Canvas and Conversation - May 30th

Canvas & Conversation is a mental health event designed for young adults to slow down, express themselves, and connect in a safe, judgment-free environment. Through creative activities and guided conversations, we’re creating space to care for your mental and emotional well-being.

RSVP
Free, but Registration is compulsory
https://forms.gle/DyTBBeMH1MUXNMay6

What to expect

Adult coloring
Guided journaling
Conversation circles
Breathwork session
Creative expression
Community and connection
Anonymous bowl & More

Refreshment will be provided, we can't wait to connect with fellow young adults in a guided space.

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

LifeInMy20s
asklifeinmy20s@gmail.com
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/