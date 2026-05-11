Canvas and Conversation - May 30th

Canvas & Conversation is a mental health event designed for young adults to slow down, express themselves, and connect in a safe, judgment-free environment. Through creative activities and guided conversations, we’re creating space to care for your mental and emotional well-being.

RSVP

Free, but Registration is compulsory

https://forms.gle/DyTBBeMH1MUXNMay6

What to expect

Adult coloring

Guided journaling

Conversation circles

Breathwork session

Creative expression

Community and connection

Anonymous bowl & More

Refreshment will be provided, we can't wait to connect with fellow young adults in a guided space.