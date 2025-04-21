© 2025 NPR Illinois
Zwei - Dumm brings a whole new meaning to "clowning around"

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT
Image says "CCI & Zie Dumm Present Anything for a Dollar Improv Comedy Auction, May 3, 2025, Hoogland 8pm, Short From and Sketch Show."
Capital City Improv
Zwei - Dumm and Capital City Improv collaborate for their May 3 performance.

Zwei - Dumm is a group that focuses on improv and physical comedy, more popularly known as clowning. The group was started by Rha-Bea and Travis Wiggins. Together with Capital City Improv (CCI), they will be hosting a show on May 3, 2025, called Clownprov/Anything for a Dollar. Zwei - Dumm/CCI members Rha-Bea and Jacob Kimsey spoke to Community Voices about their journey with CCI, the history of clowning, and how the upcoming show will work. Tickets and details can be found here.
Tags
Arts & Life Capital City Improv
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
