Zwei - Dumm brings a whole new meaning to "clowning around"

Zwei - Dumm is a group that focuses on improv and physical comedy, more popularly known as clowning. The group was started by Rha-Bea and Travis Wiggins. Together with Capital City Improv (CCI), they will be hosting a show on May 3, 2025, called Clownprov/Anything for a Dollar. Zwei - Dumm/CCI members Rha-Bea and Jacob Kimsey spoke to Community Voices about their journey with CCI, the history of clowning, and how the upcoming show will work. Tickets and details can be found here.