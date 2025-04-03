© 2025 NPR Illinois
On the other side of the mic, Vanessa Ferguson shares her Community Voices experience with student Cristian Leon-Vallejo

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Cristian Leon-Vallejo
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:58 PM CDT
Cristian Leon-Vallejo is a student worker at NPR Illinois. He sat down with Community Voices co-host Vanessa Ferguson to practice his interviewing skills and find out what it's like as a host on Community Voices. During their conversation we learn more about Ferguson and how she prepares for the different types of interviews on the show. We also learn more about her co-hosted podcast Beyond the Mouse, as well as her love of Disney. She also shares the touching reason of why she reintroduced the piano into her life.
