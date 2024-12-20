First Night Springfield offering family-friendly fun and fireworks on New Year's Eve

First Night Springfield is celebrating its 38th anniversary on New Year's Eve. The annual event is an alcohol-free event, providing family-friendly fun with craft activities, music, comedy and more. Executive Director Bella Szabo spoke to Community Voices about the event and what visitors can expect at the four venues in downtown Springfield hosting First Night including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The Hoogland Center for the Arts, The Dana-Thomas House and Union Square Park. For a list of all the activities and ticket information visit: springfieldartsco.org/first-night