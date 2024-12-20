© 2024 NPR Illinois
First Night Springfield offering family-friendly fun and fireworks on New Year's Eve

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST
First Night Springfield logo
Springfield Area Arts Council
First Night Springfield will take place in downtown Springfield on Dec. 31.

First Night Springfield is celebrating its 38th anniversary on New Year's Eve. The annual event is an alcohol-free event, providing family-friendly fun with craft activities, music, comedy and more. Executive Director Bella Szabo spoke to Community Voices about the event and what visitors can expect at the four venues in downtown Springfield hosting First Night including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, The Hoogland Center for the Arts, The Dana-Thomas House and Union Square Park. For a list of all the activities and ticket information visit: springfieldartsco.org/first-night
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
