© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Learn all about Otolaryngology with Dr. Dana Crosby

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST
Dr. Dana Crosby
SIU
Dr. Dana Crosby

Dr. Dana Crosby is chair, program director, and professor in the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at SIU School of Medicine. She is also Director of Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery as well as Director of Otolaryngic Allergy. She spoke to Community Voices about what drew her to this medical specialty, what all Otolaryngology encompasses, and how chronic issues with the senses impact quality of life. Dr. Crosby also talks about working with residents as they prepare to become surgeons.
Tags
Arts & Life SIU School of Medicine
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories