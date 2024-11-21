© 2024 NPR Illinois
People’s Symposium brings community resources together to provide aid to Palestine

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:39 AM CST
Flyer listing the event details and different workshops at the symposium
Courtesy of Maribel Cruz Hine
The People's Symposium will take place on Nov. 24 at Erin's Pavilion.

The People’s Symposium Presents A Celebration of Life for Palestine will take place on Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Erin’s Pavilion. The event will feature several community resources, vendors, workshops and more. Organizer Maribel Cruz Hine and presenter Dr. Kristi Barnwell spoke to Community Voices about the event, the need for aid in Palestine and the local organization Springfield Families for Ceasefire.

To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/12B7Uc2fQbk/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
