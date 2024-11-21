People’s Symposium brings community resources together to provide aid to Palestine

The People’s Symposium Presents A Celebration of Life for Palestine will take place on Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Erin’s Pavilion. The event will feature several community resources, vendors, workshops and more. Organizer Maribel Cruz Hine and presenter Dr. Kristi Barnwell spoke to Community Voices about the event, the need for aid in Palestine and the local organization Springfield Families for Ceasefire.

To learn more visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/12B7Uc2fQbk/

