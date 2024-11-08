District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference to offer networking and resources

Ward Lamon is the director of Student Support Services for District 186. He spoke to Community Voices about the District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference on Nov. 16 at Lanphier High School. The conference will offer community resources and breakout sessions discussing topics such as Autism, ADHD and transition services. The conference will also feature keynote speaker Jordan Toma, a social media influencer and author of the book “I’m Just a Kid with an IEP.”

To learn more visit: https://www.sps186.org/article/1832161