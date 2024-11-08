© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference to offer networking and resources

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:59 PM CST
Flyer for the District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference with a picture of Jordan Toma.
District 186
The District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference will take place on Nov. 16, 2024.

Ward Lamon is the director of Student Support Services for District 186. He spoke to Community Voices about the District 186 Empower All Abilities Conference on Nov. 16 at Lanphier High School. The conference will offer community resources and breakout sessions discussing topics such as Autism, ADHD and transition services. The conference will also feature keynote speaker Jordan Toma, a social media influencer and author of the book “I’m Just a Kid with an IEP.”

To learn more visit: https://www.sps186.org/article/1832161
Tags
Arts & Life Childhood Education
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories