The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois Symphony Orchestra to transport audiences to turn-of-the-century Paris

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:42 PM CDT
Alastair Willis
1 of 2  — AW_Oct2015_hirez_4.jpg
Alastair Willis
Courtesy of ISO
Robert R. Mangialardi
2 of 2  — Bob headshot.jpg
Robert R. Mangialardi
Courtesy of ISO

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, “Paris Impressions” on Friday Nov. 8, at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ill. and Saturday Nov. 9, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal, Ill. Grammy-nominated conductor and the former Music Director of ISO Alastair Willis will conduct the orchestra. The concert will also feature actor Robert R. Mangialardi who is currently an Emeritus Assistant Professor of Voice and former Director of the Opera Theatre program at Illinois Wesleyan University. The program includes:

Selections from Franck Symphony in D minor

Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Stravinsky Firebird Petrushka Rite of Spring

Poulenc Les Biches

Ravel La Valse

For ticket information visit: ilsymphony.org
Arts & Life Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
