Illinois Symphony Orchestra to transport audiences to turn-of-the-century Paris

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, “Paris Impressions” on Friday Nov. 8, at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ill. and Saturday Nov. 9, at the ISU Center for the Performing Arts in Normal, Ill. Grammy-nominated conductor and the former Music Director of ISO Alastair Willis will conduct the orchestra. The concert will also feature actor Robert R. Mangialardi who is currently an Emeritus Assistant Professor of Voice and former Director of the Opera Theatre program at Illinois Wesleyan University. The program includes:

Selections from Franck Symphony in D minor

Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Stravinsky Firebird – Petrushka – Rite of Spring

Poulenc Les Biches

Ravel La Valse

For ticket information visit: ilsymphony.org