The Old State Capitol Foundation celebrates the 150th anniversary of the dedication of Lincoln’s Tomb

This year is the 150th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln’s Tomb. President of the Old State Capitol Foundation Crystal Boyd and Vice President Alex Smith spoke to Community Voices about the celebration of the 150th anniversary on Oct. 12, which will feature food, a President Grant impersonator and 1800 TinType photography.

For more information visit: facebook.com/oscfspringfieldil

Information about tickets for OSCF members can be found here: 150th Anniversary of the Dedication of Lincoln’s Tomb Tickets, Sat, Oct 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite

Sign up for TinType photography can found here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0944AAAE2EA2FDC70-51587342-tintype?useFullSite=true#/