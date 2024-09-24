100 Strings brings Indian classical music to Springfield
Nirmala Rajesekar, veena player, discusses 100 Strings, her team of musicians appearing at the UIS Performing Arts Center October 10, 2024.
Rahesekar plays the veena, a traditional Indian seven-string instrument. She is joined by Sandeep Chaterjee on the santoor (93 strings).
This adds up to 100 Strings, celebrating Indian music tradition. Their visit to Springfield will include three events:
- October 9, 6 p.m. One Hundred Strings: Understanding South Asia Through Music & History , UIS Brookens Auditorium
- October 10, 7 p.m. 100 Strings: Traditional Music of India, UIS Peforming Arts Center - Studio Theatre
- October 11, 10 a.m. Staley Class Act Series (for schools), UIS Peforming Arts Center - Sangamon Auditorium