© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

100 Strings brings Indian classical music to Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Musician playing veena
Nirmala Rajesekar
Nirmala Rejasekar playing veena.

Nirmala Rajesekar, veena player, discusses 100 Strings, her team of musicians appearing at the UIS Performing Arts Center October 10, 2024.

Rahesekar plays the veena, a traditional Indian seven-string instrument. She is joined by Sandeep Chaterjee on the santoor (93 strings).
This adds up to 100 Strings, celebrating Indian music tradition. Their visit to Springfield will include three events:
Tags
Arts & Life India Association of Greater Springfield (IAGS)#central-Illinois-concerts
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories