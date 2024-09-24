100 Strings brings Indian classical music to Springfield

Nirmala Rajesekar, veena player, discusses 100 Strings, her team of musicians appearing at the UIS Performing Arts Center October 10, 2024.

Rahesekar plays the veena, a traditional Indian seven-string instrument. She is joined by Sandeep Chaterjee on the santoor (93 strings).

This adds up to 100 Strings, celebrating Indian music tradition. Their visit to Springfield will include three events:

