Magician Jason Hudy brings mystery to the Kirkland Fine Arts Center

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:59 AM CDT
Jason Hudy inside a box, performing a trick on stage.
Courtesy of Kirkland Fine Arts Center
Jason Hudy will perform Saturday Sept. 14. in Decatur, Ill.

Jason Hudy has performed worldwide, and on Saturday, Sept. 14, he will perform at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. He spoke to Community Voices about his 20-year career, from working with Disney Cruise Lines to his TEDx Talk, “The Secret Behind a Magic Show”, and his experience catering to different audiences.

For more information visit: https://millikin.edu/news-events/events/kirkland-fine-arts-center-presents-jason-hudy-mesmerizing-magic
Kirkland Fine Arts Center
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois.
