Magician Jason Hudy brings mystery to the Kirkland Fine Arts Center
Jason Hudy has performed worldwide, and on Saturday, Sept. 14, he will perform at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. He spoke to Community Voices about his 20-year career, from working with Disney Cruise Lines to his TEDx Talk, “The Secret Behind a Magic Show”, and his experience catering to different audiences.
For more information visit: https://millikin.edu/news-events/events/kirkland-fine-arts-center-presents-jason-hudy-mesmerizing-magic