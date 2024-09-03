© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Springfield musician Ben Bedford debuts pen and ink art exhibit and reception

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
event logo
perspectivesartgallery.com
Ben Bedford

Ben's creativity overfloweth. Ben Bedford is a Springfield-based internationally recognized folk musician. While Bedford writes music, he also draws and has since school.

He stages his first art exhibit of his pen and ink work, A Dream of Trees and Starfields, at Perspectives Art Gallery with an opening reception Sept. 7, noon to 5 p.m. He will discuss his art and play some music at the reception.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 28, and Ben is now a permanent member artist of the gallery. He will leave after the reception for a short tour of Europe.
Tags
Arts & Life #centralIllinoismusicscene
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories