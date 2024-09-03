Springfield musician Ben Bedford debuts pen and ink art exhibit and reception

Ben's creativity overfloweth. Ben Bedford is a Springfield-based internationally recognized folk musician. While Bedford writes music, he also draws and has since school.

He stages his first art exhibit of his pen and ink work, A Dream of Trees and Starfields, at Perspectives Art Gallery with an opening reception Sept. 7, noon to 5 p.m. He will discuss his art and play some music at the reception.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 28, and Ben is now a permanent member artist of the gallery. He will leave after the reception for a short tour of Europe.