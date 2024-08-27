© 2024 NPR Illinois
Steve Inskeep, Sarah Anderson to speak at Mary and James Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Series

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:44 PM CDT
"Lincoln and Political Conflict" the 22nd Annual Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series on Sept. 12
Photo courtesy of UIS
"Lincoln and Political Conflict" will feature speakers Steve Inskeep and Sarah Anderson

Jake Friefeld, director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, alongside Kate McKenzie, director of development at NPR Illinois, spoke with Community Voices about the upcoming Mary and James Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Series. This event will include talks from NPR Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep, and Sarah Anderson, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of California Santa Barbara Bren School. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Springfield Student Union Ballroom.

To register visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/ba2aa356-f660-48f1-a601-b7aa0c5e1a36/summary
