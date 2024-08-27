Steve Inskeep, Sarah Anderson to speak at Mary and James Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Series

Jake Friefeld, director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, alongside Kate McKenzie, director of development at NPR Illinois, spoke with Community Voices about the upcoming Mary and James Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Series. This event will include talks from NPR Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep, and Sarah Anderson, Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of California Santa Barbara Bren School. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Illinois Springfield Student Union Ballroom.

To register visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/ba2aa356-f660-48f1-a601-b7aa0c5e1a36/summary