Finnegans Wake band members celebrate 50 years of performing in central Illinois

Finnegans Wake is a band formed in 1974 at the County Cork Pub in Springfield, Illinois. John C. Van Orman, William J. Furry, and Bill Rintz joined together bound by a love of traditional American and British Isles music. They research many of the traditional songs in their repertoire.

Even though they now live in different states, they get back together to perform and tour. They perform August 24, 2024, 7:30 p.m. at Salem on Seventh in Petersburg.

The three multi-instrumentalists join Community Voices to discuss their music, vocals, and friendship.