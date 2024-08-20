© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the recent storm. We have a temporary fix, but you will only hear us in the right channel (speaker).
We are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it if necessary.

You can listen in both left and right channels at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).

Finnegans Wake band members celebrate 50 years of performing in central Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM CDT
Band member photo from 70s
johnvanorman.com/finnegans-wake
John C. Van Orman, William J. Furry, Bill Rintz

Finnegans Wake is a band formed in 1974 at the County Cork Pub in Springfield, Illinois. John C. Van Orman, William J. Furry, and Bill Rintz joined together bound by a love of traditional American and British Isles music. They research many of the traditional songs in their repertoire.

Even though they now live in different states, they get back together to perform and tour. They perform August 24, 2024, 7:30 p.m. at Salem on Seventh in Petersburg.

The three multi-instrumentalists join Community Voices to discuss their music, vocals, and friendship.
Tags
Arts & Life #central-Illinois-music-scene
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories