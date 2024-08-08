Central Illinois band Blue Iris nominated for seven Josie Music Awards, playing State Fair Aug. 9, 2024

Blue Iris is based in central Illinois and consists of two married couples, the Hargis and Schaut families. The band is nominated for seven Josie Music Awards recognizing excellence in the independent music industry. They will be attending the ceremony in Nashville at the end of October. In the meantime, they are performing around central Illinois including the State Fair to support their new single and video, Beautiful Sound.

Blue Iris is:



Jen Hargis - Vocals/Guitar

Rob Hargis - Percussion

Bre Schaut - Violin/Guitar

Jason Schaut - Bass

The Josie Music Awards Nominations:

Group of the Year Rock/Metal - JMA Alum - Blue Iris

Rock/Metal - JMA Alum - Blue Iris Song of the Year - Rock JMA Alum Duo/Group - Blue Iris - Comin' Down Heavy, SW: Jen Hargis

- Rock JMA Alum Duo/Group - Blue Iris - Comin' Down Heavy, SW: Jen Hargis Music Video of the Year - Performance Focused - Duo/Group JMA ALUM - Out of the Darkness - Blue Iris

- Performance Focused - Duo/Group JMA ALUM - Out of the Darkness - Blue Iris Best Performance in a Music Video - Jen Hargis

- Jen Hargis Musician of the Year - Guitar Female - Jen Hargis

- Guitar Female - Jen Hargis Musician of the Year - Violin Female - Bre Schaut

- Violin Female - Bre Schaut Vocalist of the Year - Rock Female - Jen Hargis

See Blue Iris at the Illinois State Fair Grand Central Stage August 9, 2 p.m.