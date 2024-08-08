© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Illinois band Blue Iris nominated for seven Josie Music Awards, playing State Fair Aug. 9, 2024

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Band in the forest
SarahBriannePhotography
/
blueirisband.com
Blue Iris: (L-R) Jen Hargis, Bre Shaut, Jason Shaut, Rob Hargis

Blue Iris is based in central Illinois and consists of two married couples, the Hargis and Schaut families. The band is nominated for seven Josie Music Awards recognizing excellence in the independent music industry. They will be attending the ceremony in Nashville at the end of October. In the meantime, they are performing around central Illinois including the State Fair to support their new single and video, Beautiful Sound.

Blue Iris is:

  • Jen Hargis - Vocals/Guitar
  • Rob Hargis - Percussion
  • Bre Schaut - Violin/Guitar
  • Jason Schaut - Bass

The Josie Music Awards Nominations:

  • Group of the Year Rock/Metal - JMA Alum - Blue Iris
  • Song of the Year - Rock JMA Alum Duo/Group - Blue Iris - Comin' Down Heavy, SW: Jen Hargis
  • Music Video of the Year - Performance Focused - Duo/Group JMA ALUM - Out of the Darkness - Blue Iris
  • Best Performance in a Music Video - Jen Hargis
  • Musician of the Year - Guitar Female - Jen Hargis
  • Musician of the Year - Violin Female - Bre Schaut
  • Vocalist of the Year - Rock Female - Jen Hargis

See Blue Iris at the Illinois State Fair Grand Central Stage August 9, 2 p.m.
Tags
Arts & Life #central-Illinois-music-sceneIllinois State Fair
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
Related Stories