Susannah Scaroni is a paralympic gold medalist from Tekoa, Wash. She competes in wheelchair racing and will soon head to Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games. Scaroni spoke to Community Voices about life after her injury, adaptive sports and her time at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also shared her most memorable races and what she is looking forward to during the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.