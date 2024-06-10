The Good Growing podcast shares how to turn cicadas into a three-course meal

Chris Enroth and Ken Johnson are horticulture educators with University of Illinois extension and the hosts of the Good Growing podcast, which discusses gardening, horticulture and ecology. The duo also recently recorded an episode about eating cicadas in which they tasted tempura cicadas, cicada pizza and cicada sundaes. They spoke to Community Voices about the podcast, gardening tips and what cicadas actually taste like.

To learn more about Good Growing visit: go.illinois.edu/goodgrowingpodcast