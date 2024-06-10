© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Good Growing podcast shares how to turn cicadas into a three-course meal

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 10, 2024 at 3:19 PM CDT
Ken Johnson feeds Chris Enroth cooked cicadas.
Photo courtesy of Ken Johnson
Ken Johnson feeds Chris Enroth cooked cicadas.

Chris Enroth and Ken Johnson are horticulture educators with University of Illinois extension and the hosts of the Good Growing podcast, which discusses gardening, horticulture and ecology. The duo also recently recorded an episode about eating cicadas in which they tasted tempura cicadas, cicada pizza and cicada sundaes. They spoke to Community Voices about the podcast, gardening tips and what cicadas actually taste like.

To learn more about Good Growing visit: go.illinois.edu/goodgrowingpodcast
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
