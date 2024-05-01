© 2024 NPR Illinois
Joel Styzens to perform music from new album ‘Resonance’ on May 10 in Springfield

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT
Joel Styzens
Sarah Boudreau
Joel Styzens

Joel Styzens is a composer and musician originally from Springfield, Ill. He spoke to Community Voices about his latest album Resonance and his upcoming performance in Springfield on May 10. He also shared how a hearing issue led him to pivot from jazz percussion to composition.

For more information visit:relaxyourears.com

For tickets to the May 10 performance visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joel-styzens-resonance-tickets-870741149217?aff=oddtdtcreator
Arts & Life local music
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
