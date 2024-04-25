Meet Alejandro Gómez Guillén conductor of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra's 'Opposites Attract'

Alejandro Gómez Guillén is one of the candidates vying for the music director position at the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and he is set to conduct the final performance of the season "Opposites Attract," which features Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang. Guillén spoke to Community Voices about his interest in music and explained what audiences can expect to hear at the upcoming concert.

The concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 in Springfield and May 4 in Bloomington-Normal. Concert Comments are before the performances at 6:30 p.m. and there’s a play on after party following the performances. For more information and for tickets visit ilsymphony.org.