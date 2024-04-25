© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Meet Alejandro Gómez Guillén conductor of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra's 'Opposites Attract'

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:56 PM CDT
Alejandro Gómez Guillén
1 of 2  — Alejandro_GG1_.jpg
Alejandro Gómez Guillén
Photo courtesy of ISO. / _SDP2671.jpg-69284312
Joyce Yang
2 of 2  — Joyce Yang 2_KT Kin.jpg
Joyce Yang
Photo provided by ISO.

Alejandro Gómez Guillén is one of the candidates vying for the music director position at the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, and he is set to conduct the final performance of the season "Opposites Attract," which features Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang. Guillén spoke to Community Voices about his interest in music and explained what audiences can expect to hear at the upcoming concert.

The concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 in Springfield and May 4 in Bloomington-Normal. Concert Comments are before the performances at 6:30 p.m. and there’s a play on after party following the performances. For more information and for tickets visit ilsymphony.org.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
