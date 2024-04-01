© 2024 NPR Illinois
'John Proctor is the Villain,' a provocative show coming to UIS Theatre

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 1, 2024 at 8:26 PM CDT
"John Proctor is the Villain" show logo.
UIS
The show run April 12-14 and 18-20 in the UIS Studio Theatre.

Rhys Lovell, the artistic director at the Heartland Theatre Company in Bloomington, Ill. spoke to Community Voices about his role as guest director for "John Proctor is the Villain," a performance put on by the UIS Theatre program. Lovell talked about the play which revisits "The Crucible" and explores how some protagonists can be viewed as flawed with modern-day lenses. The play runs April 12-14 and 18-20. For more information about tickets visit: https://uispac.com/john-proctor-is-the-villain-uis-theatre/
Tags
Arts & Life UIS Theatre
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
