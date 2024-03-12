Jonas Brothers to play the Illinois State Fair grandstand

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin, will perform at the 2024 Illinois State Fair on Thursday, August 15.

The group has sold more than 20 million albums, had two Grammy nominations and earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

“Jonas Brothers are pop icons,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “They have more hits than they can squeeze into one performance, and we can’t wait to see Kevin, Joe and Nick take the stage in Springfield.”

The Jonas Brothers are on the road for "The Tour" in support of their release "The Album." Tickets for the fair performance range from $85-$150. Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m.

