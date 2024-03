Country superstar Keith Urban will perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer. He will headline the grandstand on Aug. 9.

Urban has released 18 chart topping singles and won numerous awards.

Tickets go on sale Saturday Mar. 9 at 10 a.m.

Four grandstand entertainment nights have been announced. The others include Motley Crue Aug. 10, Jason Isbell Aug. 11 and Jordan Davis Aug. 13.