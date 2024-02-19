Illinois Humanities examines the changing narrative of the American Dream

Rebecca Amato is the Director of Teaching and Learning for Illinois Humanities and Alexandra Sossa is from the Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project. Illinois Humanities received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest to presentThe NEA Big Read: Reconsidering the American Dream. This is a series of free book groups, free public events, and hands-on workshops that explore and challenge our understanding of the "American Dream." Amato and Sossa spoke to Community Voices about the books featured in the Big Read, the changing ideology surrounding the "American Dream", and the event coming to Springfield on Feb. 22. They also spoke about different challenges and inequities immigrants and farmers face in Illinois.